Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 10.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $50,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.24. 75,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,697,800. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

