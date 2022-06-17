Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VAQC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.80. 574,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

