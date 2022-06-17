Veil Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Veil has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $286,070.83 and approximately $156.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

