Venus (XVS) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Venus has a market cap of $49.24 million and $6.52 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00019869 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.05 or 0.99996331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00030902 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

