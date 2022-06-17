Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 4,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $623.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 160,544 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

