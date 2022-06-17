Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $391.61

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 391.61 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 340.40 ($4.13). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.19), with a volume of 365,085 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.89) to GBX 375 ($4.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.28) to GBX 480 ($5.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 464.83 ($5.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £919.96 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 339.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 390.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

