VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $727,491.63

VIG (VIG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $727,491.63 and approximately $24.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,258,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.