VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 475 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 479 ($5.81). 331,849 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 232,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.83).

The firm has a market cap of £783.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 502.48.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.