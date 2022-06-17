Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 127,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,385. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.52%.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.