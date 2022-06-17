VP (LON:VP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $923.64

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.64 ($11.21) and traded as low as GBX 888.45 ($10.78). VP shares last traded at GBX 900 ($10.92), with a volume of 2,740 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($15.90) target price on shares of VP in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £335.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 924.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 923.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from VP’s previous dividend of $10.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. VP’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

