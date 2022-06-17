W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 346.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.32. 25,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,947. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

