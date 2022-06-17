Wacker Chemie (WCH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wacker Chemie (ETR: WCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €227.00 ($236.46) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/15/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/9/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/7/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/20/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €205.00 ($213.54) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/19/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €199.00 ($207.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/18/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €188.00 ($195.83) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/12/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €188.00 ($195.83) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/4/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €180.00 ($187.50) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €155.00 ($161.46) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/29/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €197.00 ($205.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €160.00 ($166.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Wacker Chemie was given a new €190.00 ($197.92) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

WCH traded up €1.60 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €165.10 ($171.98). The company had a trading volume of 85,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of €166.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €148.09. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($194.90).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

