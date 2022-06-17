Walleye Capital LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $120,708,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.60.

DECK stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

