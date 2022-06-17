Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 75,412 Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.