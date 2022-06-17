Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.25 Million in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 38.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,554. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,800 shares of company stock worth $149,934. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

