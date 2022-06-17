Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.74.

Global Payments stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

