Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLHU opened at $9.92 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

