Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TVTX opened at $23.91 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.