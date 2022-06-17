Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 5,080 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $6,632,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 151,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

