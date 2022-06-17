Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Clarivate by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $12.80 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVT. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

