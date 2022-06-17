Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,239 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,604 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,924 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 20,926 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.36 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

