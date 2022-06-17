Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Heska as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Heska by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.20.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

