Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Get Intelligent Medicine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IQMDU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.