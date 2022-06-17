Walleye Capital LLC Sells 1,784 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after buying an additional 249,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,988,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 708,467 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 921,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $6,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.89.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.