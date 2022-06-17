Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.