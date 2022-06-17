Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.8% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.
WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.