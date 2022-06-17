Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,992,000 after purchasing an additional 318,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,807,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.60. 3,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.