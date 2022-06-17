Wealthsimple Inc. Invests $174,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,760 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.20%.
BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
