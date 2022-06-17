Wealthsimple Inc. Invests $228,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

