Wealthsimple Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

