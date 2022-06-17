Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EOD traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOD. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 484,125 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,068 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

