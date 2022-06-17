Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Theleme Partners LLP

Theleme Partners LLP lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,556,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,571,237 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 9.1% of Theleme Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Theleme Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $794,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFC stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,365,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

