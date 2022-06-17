WEMIX Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00013835 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $354.62 million and approximately $113.18 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 119.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,668.61 or 0.75331468 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012695 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

