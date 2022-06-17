Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 13,037 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.23% of National Retail Properties worth $19,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $40.33 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

