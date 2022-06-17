Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys Shares of 353,738 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $750,781,000 after acquiring an additional 450,404 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Newmont Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.