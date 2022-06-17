Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.