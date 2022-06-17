Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,402 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $37,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $10,327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after purchasing an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at $9,840,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.