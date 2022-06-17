Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.73.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $456.09 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $427.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $502.16 and a 200 day moving average of $490.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

