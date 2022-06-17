Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $17.44 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

