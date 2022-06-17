Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $30 Million Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,650 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Nomad Foods worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

