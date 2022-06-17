Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,145 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.69% of Trustmark worth $33,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Trustmark Profile (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.