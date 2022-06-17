Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 646,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MEI opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

MEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

