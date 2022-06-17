Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 7,619 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after buying an additional 1,617,591 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 942,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,243,191 shares of company stock worth $2,489,138,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

