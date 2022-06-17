Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,681 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of AZZ worth $42,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,972,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,667,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AZZ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AZZ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 55,917 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 855,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of AZZ opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.69. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About AZZ (Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.