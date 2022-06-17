Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.99.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE UP opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.