Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,276 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 5,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,043. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

