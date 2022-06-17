Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 184,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.75. The company had a trading volume of 72,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.28 and its 200-day moving average is $242.83. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

