Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,732,000 after acquiring an additional 304,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 302,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

