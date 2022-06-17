Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,166,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. The company had a trading volume of 378,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,315. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.