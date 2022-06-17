WINkLink Market Capitalization Reaches $106.08 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $106.08 million and approximately $63.73 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,889.18 or 0.76812670 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00328373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00089569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012810 BTC.

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

