WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.01

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.01 and traded as low as $43.03. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 32,031 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

